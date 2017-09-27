SARASOTA COUNTY- Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee is accused of befriending 79-year-old Marcia Sohl, taking money and her dog, and then trying to kill her after she reported him to the Sheriff’s office.

“He was taking over my life,” Sohl said. “When I would ask him not to do something, he would do it anyhow.”

Deputy Bybee met Sohl while on a call to bring her to the hospital, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fravillig says he then started to take advantage of her.

“A case about a person who took an oath to uphold the law, and instead he twisted, bent and broke the law.”

Over the next weeks, Sohl says Bybee insterted himself into her life, doing jobs around her house, convincing her to give him her dog, and taking money from her.

Checks were also mailed to Bybee at the Sheriff’s office, Sohl says she never sent.

“That is not my handwriting,” Sohl said. “Did you write that check to Frank Bybee for $50,000?” Fraivillig said. “No,” Sohl said.

Sohl says Bybee wrote emails from her account to her doctor saying she planned to commit suicide, causing her to be hospitalized.

Sohl says when she was released, Bybee tried to smother her.

“he put his hands on my face like this and like this,” Sohl said. “I kept moving around trying to see the white light you’re supposed to see before you die.”

When that didn’t work Sohl says he tried to force pills down her throat, and left her car running in the garage to poison her with carbon monoxide.

“And I started saying please Frank Stop,” Sohl said. “Please go away, don’t hurt me anymore.”

Bybee’s Defense Attorney Robald Kurpiers described Sohl as a witness who suffers from bipolar and borderline personality disorders.

“Every time Sohl is challenged, or she is told no,” Krpiers said. “Every time it’s like Jekyl and Hyde.”

Kurpiers described the case for the jury saying no good deed goes unpunished.