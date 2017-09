SARASOTA- Tonight was a very momentous occasion at Michael’s on East in the long and storied history of Sarasota High School.

The inaugural class was inducted into the Sarasota High Sports Hall of Fame.

Hundreds turned out to see former NFL star Tim Johnson, Wayne Garrett of the ’69 miracle Mets, the legendary Eddie Howell, Paige Dunlap Halpin, Ron Jones, and Michael Klauber.

The dinner alone would’ve put Michael in! But a historic night for the sailors.