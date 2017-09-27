SARASOTA- Many exercise their freedom of speech but what about their freedom to read?

“Nobody has the right to say, ‘you cannot read that,’ you can’t put that in a pile and burn those books,” said Maree Robinson, an avid Suncoast reader.

This week Sarasota County public libraries are embracing the freedom to read. September 24th through September 30th is Banned Books Week.

“We don’t feel that it’s correct to pull something from the shelf and actually remove it from the body of books so that nobody has the chance to read it,” said Ellen India, Sarasota County Adult Services Coordinator.

This year’s theme is “Words have power.” For over thirty years libraries across the nation have celebrated ‘Banned Books Week’ over the years some controversial themes include racism, religion, occult, and more recently LQBTQ+.

Books that were once a required read in school are being challenged. Including Frankenstein, Of Mice and Men, The Bible, even Captain Underpants.

“As a former youth librarian, I loved the Harry Potter books,” said India.

Banning these books could compromise learning in schools.

India said, “Kids generally only wanted to read the tiniest little amounts of literature books possible but when Happy Potter came out it was great because they were huge, big books but kids loved it and they wanted to read.”

Enriching their education. “I think that the books that we grew up with are a part of our history. They’re a part of our past. They’re a part of our culture,” said Suncoast resident, Tamela Massengale.

Exposing them to a wide variety of themes. “That’s what we get excited about as librarians, is that we want to encourage literacy in whatever way we can,” said India.

Residents can visit any Sarasota County public library to join the celebration thru Saturday.