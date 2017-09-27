SARASOTA – Betty Schoenbaum has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others through giving, but on Wednesday, it was all about her.

After endless giving, Schoenbaum received a gift of her own – a birthday cake with 100 candles.

“Don’t say you’re not gonna get to 100; say, ‘I’m going to get to 100,'” Schoenbaum said.

It didn’t stop with the cake. Sarasota mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie declared September 27, 2017, “Heart to Heart Hug Day,” after Schoenbaum’s method of hugging someone on their left side so two hearts beat together.

Schoenbaum left with two meaningful gifts, but she said there’s one that nothing can top.

“It does something for you that you can’t get any other place,” she said. “People can give you gifts and everything else. The real gift is giving.”

Even when blowing out her birthday candles, she used her wish for others, including her daughter, Emily.

“Who knew that when people in elementary school thought you were my great grandmother, and in fact you were just my mother, and you were going to live another 50 years?” Emily Schoenbaum said.

Schoenbaum shared a few secrets for longevity.

“Peanut butter sandwiches every day of my life,” she said. “I drink a glass of apple juice because with implants, it’s too hard to chew on an apple.”

Speaking of apples, they really don’t fall far from the tree.

“Living is giving,” Emily said. “And I think that spread throughout Sarasota pretty rapidly.”

One of Schoenbaum’s other secrets to living to 100 is to get a lot of sleep.