VENICE- It’s not a typical destination for the Venice based Agape Flights. But Puerto Rico is now on their radar.

“Typically we fly into the Bahamas, Haiti, the Dominican,” said CEO of Agape Flights Allen Speer.

The images of total devastation are too hard to ignore. “Our leaders here, our staff said we’ve got to go we have to answer the call, and so we began to make some calls and people began to call us.”

Agape Flights formed a partnership with Love the Nation, a non profit organization in Puerto Rico. Co- Founder Daisy Founder says her husband is coordinating the relief efforts over there.

“ Were going to work with just people from different churches and they will go to their communities around all of these churches and give these donations, so we will make sure it gets to the people,” said Pardo.

They are giving thanks for the ability to serve others.

“ The people in Puerto Rico need to know that we love them, with the love of Jesus Christ so that’s where the response comes from,” said Speer.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and has been giving and what you’re doing means so much, so thank you so much,” said Pardo.

Relief Items Needed

-Tarps

-Personal Care Items

– Generators

– Chainsaws

– Water purification tablets

– Bug Spray