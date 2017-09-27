ANNA MARIA ISLAND -According to Anna Maria Island Mayor, Dan Murphy, he’s been in and out of meetings all day speaking to commissioners about the terms of the contract to start the repair process.

The multi-million dollar question, what’s next for the pier built in 1911, officials are not planning on demolishing it but rather refurbishing the piece of history.

Its estimated to cost well over two million dollars, and he hopes it will take less than a year to complete, Murphy says one of the main reasons Irma caused so much damage was the pier was not in the best of shape to begin with.

According to Murphy, the pier only had a shelf life of five more years before needing major repairs.

Murphy says, the county and Marco Rubio offered to help restore the pier. On Thursday, there’s a city commission meeting to vote on the terms of the Ayres Associate contract.

If all are in favor, the mayor has a meeting with the project manager on Friday first thing in the morning.

