SARASOTA- “Alone we can do so little, we can do so much,” Connie Colton said.

She lives by that Helen Keller quote, as she advocates for more money towards childhood cancer.

“People just need to be aware, kids get cancer. And people don’t realize that, but kids also die, my son died July 30 of this year from cancer after he fought it for six years,” Colton said. Her son, Tony, went to fundraisers, talked with congress, doing everything he could to bring in more money for pediatric cancer research.

The Colton’s aren’t alone…several families in Sarasota lost children to cancer this year.

Laura Gilkey lost her son, Benji.

“There just has to be more funding because the government only allocates 4 percent to childhood cancer out of their entire cancer budget, it’s a slap in the face,” Gilkey said.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Connie says there’s many pediatric cancer research foundations to give to, but be careful. She recommends giving to local foundations like this one.

“National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, they went national, it’s with several hospitals around the united states including All Children’s and Moffit for Cancer Research,” Colton said.

The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research is another foundation raising money.

“So far there’s $150,000 in it, and that’s just, we’re getting started, it’s a life time for us, it’s forever,” Gilkey said.

Even through loss, Connie and Laura stay hopeful, always fighting for a cure, so another parent doesn’t lose their child.