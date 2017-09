MANATEE COUNTY-A child is hit by a car in Manatee County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 5th Street East and 60th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a young boy was hit by a vehicle.

Manatee County Sheriff Deputies and FHP blocked off both sides of traffic on 5th Street East.

He was taken to an area hospital.

At this time his condition is unknown.

Stick with SNN for updates to this story.