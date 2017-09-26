Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA- A group of friends had a trip planned for 8 months and decided to go after hurricane Irma left them without power.

What they didn’t know at the time, an unforeseen hurricane was headed their way.

it’s a birthday trip Brooke Glasson will never forget, it’s a tale of survival, humanity she captured on her cell phone, as paradise is destroyed by hurricane Maria

“I laid in bed most of the time because I was too scared to look outside,” explains Glasson.

A 30-year-old who will never be the same after surviving hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

After her hotel loss power, her and her friends were kicked out but they were able to find a safe place with a local family.

“It was an eye opener for sure, we got to see the beauty of Puerto Rico and the devastation,” says Joey Dangler who was also on that trip.

Somehow, Dangler and Brooke were lucky and had a flight back home but they can’t stop thinking about those they left behind.

Agape flights and Love the Nations are sending supplies but are in need of more donations.

To help out go to www.agapeflights.com and http://www.lovethenations.com.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
