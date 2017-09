SARASOTA- A jury is now seated in the trial of former Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee

A jury consists of 6 men and 2 women.

Former Sarasota County Deputy Frank Bybee, is charged with 18 felonies, including attempted murder.

The 46 year old faces a life sentence if he is convicted of the first-degree felony charge for attempted murder.

Opening statements will begin on Wednesday morning at 9 am.