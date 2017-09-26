BRADENTON- Governor Rick Scott is pushing for more funding to fight the opioid crisis this upcoming legislative session.

At a stop at the Bradenton Police Department, he set out new initiatives he would be pushing for in the upcoming year including, limiting the number of days that opioids can be prescribed to 3 days, unless strict conditions are met for a 7 day supply.

Making sure all healthcare professionals that prescribe or dispense medication are participating in the Florida Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Requiring continuing education courses on prescribing opioids and increasing funding for law enforcement and medical facilities fighting the opioid epidemic.

Governor Scott says the legislature is united behind fighting the opioid crisis.