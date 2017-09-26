SARASOTA COUNTY-The search continues for Jabez Spann and emotional family members made their case to the community.

The Sarasota Police Department held a press conference Tuesday on the whereabouts of Jabez Spann.

The 14-year-old has been missing since September 4 and was last seen on the 1500 block of 23rd Street in Sarasota.

Tears were flowing as Jabez’s mother, grandmother, and aunt took questions and pleaded for someone who knows something to come forward.

Jabez’s grandmother Lucille Tillery says this could anybody’s child and his absence has left a huge void.

“I’m begging please bring him back home. I have been knowing this little boy all his life and the house is so empty without him in it. That’s my baby.”

If anyone has any information contact detective Meghan Buck at 941 954 7067.