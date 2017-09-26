SARASOTA- Hundreds of athletes and thousands of visitors from all over the world will be at Nathan Benderson Park for the 2017 World Rowing Championship.

“The amount of people that are coming in from outside the United States we have that with the world rowing championship and we have that with the Sarasota Grand Prix and many many other events in this area,” said Executive Director for Suncoast Charities for Children Lucy Nicandri.

More than 40,000 people are expected. “Events’ that occur regardless of the time of year, I think really have a benefit for the community and what keeps our community vibrant,” said Nicandri.

Not only do these numbers affect the park but business all along the Suncoast.

“Its been great traffic for the entire Sarasota Manatee region but especially our center, we have seen significant traffic and sales increases from it,” said Marketing and Sponsorship Director for UTC, Lauren Clark.

The mall at UTC is walking distance from the international competition

“Anything that Nathan Benderson Park does has a great influx of traffic on the center, it has a good partnership with the hotels everything within the UTC district sees traffic increases from the entire Nathan Benderson Park,” said Clark.

Benefiting those working in the service industry.

“When events come into town and you’re producing an impact, people in the hotels, people who are eating out, people spending money here in the area , regardless of the time of year it is, I think it’s a positive thing and really helps our community as a whole” said Nicandri.