PALMETTO- Two Palmetto Police officers are now on administrative leave after an early morning shooting leaves one suspect dead.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says, at 1:33 officers were called to the 18-hundred block of 5th avenue west regarding a shooting.

The caller told officers, his son 32-year-old Anthony Robinson shot at his house then fled the scene.

Police spotted the suspect and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle, and what happened next is still being investigated by FDLE.

Initial reports state, Robinson fled from his vehicle with a hand gun, the officers chased him to take him into custody then a shooting occurred.

multiple shots fired, the suspect was struck in the head and face and torso.

One of the two Palmetto Police officers involved joined the force 5 years ago and the other five months ago.

Robinson was pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center.

Krystel Knowles
