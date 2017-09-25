SARASOTA- A Siesta Key Landscaper dies Sunday afternoon after touching a live power line.

It happened in the 600 block of Freeling Drive just after 3.

A privately hired landscaper was trimming a siesta key residents’ trees when he came in contact with the power line.

Sarasota County Fire Department, SPD and FPL units arrived shortly after.

Residents of the street were not advised to stay on their properties.

Neighbors say they regained power around 7pm. The utility lift remains outside of the Freeling home, where flowers were placed in remembrance of the patient. SPD states that the incident is now in the hands of OSHA.