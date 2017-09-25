WORLD ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS – The U.S. Women’s Four – one boat, with four different stories.

Molly Bruggeman started rowing in high school.

“‘Oh, you’re really tall..you should try rowing, you’ll love it!’,” Bruggeman said.

Kristine O’Brien started rowing in high school too, but she wasn’t always open to the idea.

“My parents said, ‘Why don’t you give it a try? There’s scholarships in women’s rowing,'” O’Brien said. “I was like, ‘Nope!'”

Erin Reelick’s older siblings are rowers, so she said she just followed suit.

“They understand everything in rowing, and that’s a unique thing to have,” Reelick said.

They took second place in their heat Monday morning, thanks to their dynamic on and off the water.

“Building that chemistry and that bond together is only going to help, you know, when you’re at your lowest low and you’re dying in the middle of a race, and you need something to get you across that line,” O’Brien said.

“We all just get along and we’re buddies,” rower Kendall Chase said. “It’s nice.”

“It’s nice to have a strong, cohesive group you can spend all your time with,” Reelick said.

Did they all see themselves ending up here? Not exactly, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I used to be the youngest girl in the boat and now I’m the oldest girl in the boat,” O’Brien said. “I never thought I would’ve gotten this far.”

“You just gotta make it to the end,” Reelick said. “You do it for your teammates, and you do it for your love of the sport.”

“Here I am, and I couldn’t be more excited to represent my country,” Chase said.

The team will race again Wednesday.