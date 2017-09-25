Florida is the 5th Worst State for teachers according to Wallethub.

“I was surprised it wasn’t the worst actually,” Barry Dubin said. “You know Florida has been a bad place to be a teacher for a long time.”

“I’m not surprised at all,” Pat Barber said. “We’ve had a lot of things that have happened in our Florida Legislature that makes it a pretty unfriendly place for teachers.”

President of the Manatee Education Association Pat Barber says some of those decisions include a focus on charter schools and removing tenure protections.

“Teachers work constantly under the threat of year to year firing,” Barber said. “Our Salaries are low, because the legislature does not fund public schools; we have student test scores on our evaluations.”

Executive Director of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association Barry Dubin says changing the teaching

“It’s very difficult to get a raise for most teachers in the state,” Dubin said. “They’ve been weakening the retirement plan for teachers, all the things that really attract teachers, pay, retirement things like that. Teachers have less discretion in the classroom then they used to have.”

Barber says they can no longer attract top talent to Florida Classrooms.

“We used to be able to attract people with sun, sand, and the gulf or the Atlantic Ocean,” Barber said. “But you have to feel good about where you work, and you have to be able to pay your family and meet your living expenses also.”

And Dubin says the teachers they do have are more likely to leave.

“We started this school year with 85 openings,” Dubin said. “So, what happens when you have 85 openings, at some point they just start looking for 85 warm bodies, and that’s really not good for instruction.”

Dubin says its Florida’s students that lose with poor working environments for teachers.

Wallethub analyzed data across 21 key metrics to determine Florida’s ranking.