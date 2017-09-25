VENICE- FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center today at the Venice Community Center.

Residents are invited to come to the center between 8am and 8pm, Monday through Thursday to receive a damage assessment.

Residents can meet with experts from FEMA and the Small Business Association (SBA).

The site also has a mitigation station offering help through “Operation Blue Roof”, a program that provides temporary roof repairs through FEMA.

“We like to bring all these parties together so we can help people find a new normal. Because the bottom line…none of us are ever going to be the same after something as big as Hurricane Irma,” said FEMA Spokesperson, Tim Hall.

“Our lives are never going to be the same, your life will never be the same, my life will never be the same so we find a new normal and we try to help people get to that new normal and begin their lives from that point,” Hall said.

Since Irma, FEMA has opened pop-up sites across the state based on damage assessments and a growing demand for hurricane relief assistance.

Those who can’t make it to a center can register online.