VENICE – Much of the Suncoast did not suffer as much by Hurricane Irma as other locations in Florida, but that doesn’t we escaped destruction.

The Venice Community Center is now serving as a Disaster Recovery Center. You can find a FEMA bus parked outside the center ready to help Sarasota County residents who need assistance following the storm.

The Venice Community Center opened this morning as a Disaster Recovery Center following Irma. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/6PyY0vXti3 — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) September 24, 2017

Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies are available to answer questions about disaster assistance pertaining to their case.

These representative will be on hand at the Community Center through Wednesday, September 27.