BRADENTON – Suncoast residents came out to the South Florida Museum to pay their respects to their favorite Bradenton celebrity this weekend.

Snooty, the oldest manatee in captivity passed away July 23. This weekend, fans of all ages said one last goodbye. The service featured a ten minute video compilation in the museum’s planetarium.

Visitors were given remembrance stones to take a piece of their beloved snooty home.

Suncoast Snooty fans from far and wife came out to the South Florida Museum to pay their condolences. More tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/wQFBKhHlTq — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) September 24, 2017

“The first time I met him, I was in second grade from Ballard Elementary School and I guess we couldn’t get a bus so it was one, two, maybe three classes of us we walked from Ballard down to see Snooty and of course go to the museum as well, but Snooty was the highlight.”

It was an emotional event for some.

But the commemoration isn’t over. On November 4, the museum will host their 25th Annual Snooty Gala.