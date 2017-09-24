SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota City crews continue collecting storm debris left over from Hurricane Irma

City of Sarasota officials urge residents to place their waste curbside as soon as they can as there are no specific days for storm debris collection.

They offer these tips:

Do not place debris in the street or on top of storm drains.

Do not park vehicles in front of debris.

Do not mix household waste with storm debris.

The Sarasota County landfill is also available with no charge through September 30.

You can contact the Hurricane Irma Debris Removal hotline at 855-428-4526.