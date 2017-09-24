SARASOTA – It’s the first day of rowing competition in the World Rowing Championships.

Team USA took the course at Nathan Benderson Park. Dan Brauchli is the manager of communications for the USA Rowing team. He says it’s special having the races on home turf. Usually only one or two family members can travel to the World Championships when they’re in other countries.

He says there’s plenty of support in the crowd for the home team.

Racing continues this week with the finals on Sunday, October 1.