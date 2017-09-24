SARASOTA COUNTY – Be careful on I-75. FHP and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple vehicle accidents along the highway Sunday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the scene of one accident at mile marker 213, which shut I-75 northbound down to one lane.

#TRAFFICALERT: #FHP reports 3 separate vehicle accidents on I-75. All lane are blocked between Mile Markers 210 and 213. pic.twitter.com/ZeX8TMqrBb — SNN (@SNNTV) September 24, 2017

A crash near mile marker 212 and 210 also called for lanes to shut down. FHP also reports vehicle crashes at mile marker 204 and 199 Sunday, September 24.