SIESTA KEY – A landscaper dies Sunday, September 24, after getting too close to a live power line while working on a bucket truck. It happened in the 600 block of Freeling Drive on Siesta Key at around 3:30 P.M.

The worker touched the power line while he was inside the bucket working in the trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FPL shut down the power grid in the area so emergency works could bring the victim down from the bucket.