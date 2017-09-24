SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered woman who left her residence at Beneva Lakes Healthcare Saturday, September 24, at 9 A.M. without checking out.

Deputies say 69-year-old Nancy Rauch was seen boarding a SCAT bus. She was dropped off at the downtown Sarasota station. She was last seen in the area of Selby Library.

According to SCSO, Rauch has medical issues and has not taken her medication since before she left her residence. They say she will not suffer medical injuries without her medication but she may become unstable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (941) 316-1201.