BRADENTON – A Bradenton woman suffers serious injuries after losing control of her SUV early Sunday, September 24.

Florida Highway Patrol reports 26-year-old Cindy Pineda was traveling on 57th Avenue East when she lost control. She drove off the roadway, collided with a power pole, two street signs and a fence.

Florida Power & Light arrived on scene to fix the downed power lines.

Pineda is charged with Careless Driving.