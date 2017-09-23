SARASOTA – Opening ceremonies for the World Rowing Championships kicked off Saturday night at Nathan Benderson Park. The ceremony pays homage to the nearly 2,000 participating rowers and the dozens of countries they represent.

The ceremonies also tell the story of Florida’s Suncoast with local acts including Circus Sarasota, Jah Movement Reggae Band, Sarasota Cuban Ballet , Sarasota Ski A Rees and more.

Having a blast here at the #worldrowingchampionships live music and performances! More at 10 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/Eq9Plam86W — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) September 23, 2017

It’s an event like the Suncoast has never seen before.