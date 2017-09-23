SARASOTA – Steve Koenig is one of the 2,000 volunteers for the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

“I had the good fortune of being on rowing team in Wisconsin, and fell in love with the sport,” said Koenig.

Koenig is excited to be back out on the water. “My understanding of the sport, being around it, the beauty of it, that drew me to volunteering.”

He has two jobs throughout the competition, a team ambassador and a lifeguard.

“Because I am a certified first responder, it’s really fun to use those skills to make sure everybody’s safe, athletes and spectators,” said Koenig.

Nancy Elswick attended the training session for volunteers to better understand her role.

“Because it’s a little overwhelming to know that there will be 40,000 people and I’m there to serve one particular group,” said Elswick.

Leaning to step out of their comfort zones and rally engage with the spectators.

“Volunteers can be kind of shy or you know, they are there o but she got us all understanding that this is very important people are going to be here from all the over world,” said Koenig.