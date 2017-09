SARASOTA – It’s the first time for the First Tee Sarasota Manatee Back to School Golf Tournament.

Juniors and adult golf players could get in on the action. Twelve groups of four took to the course at Sereona Golf Club, and it’s all for a good cause. First Tee is a non-profit organization, providing education programs through golf.

The tournament Saturday, September 23, was a time for all the First Tee families to get together and meet each other.