MANATEE – More than 1000 middle and high school students from Manatee County attend the 16th Annual Career and Technical Student Organizations Leadership Rally.

“Kids really are looking for a way to do better and be better and these organizations foster leadership,” said Career and Technical Education Curriculum Specialist for School District Manatee County, Kelli Kennedy.

Motivational speaker Rhett Laubach headlined the event, promoting strong communication and team-building skills.

The goal is to inspire. “Encourage them to go back to their schools and in their clubs and in their communities and in their schools to be a better leader to find waves to serve, and make their school a better place,” said Kennedy.

Taylor Trevithick is the State President of Family Career and Community Leaders of America, better known as FCCLA. Her love of public speaking motivated her and now she’s giving back.

Spencer Waid followed in his family’s footsteps and joined Technology Student Association.

“I kind of felt like I want to do this, I want to see what it is about and if I’m not really into it then I’m done. But I really got into it just like my brothers did,” said Waid.

He is Florida’s Vice President of TSA and is constantly improving his leadership skills.

“As a leader you have to come up with creative ideas you have to do for fundraisers and stuff and also problem-solving skills because you are going to run into some problems and when something doesn’t work out you are going to need good strong problem solving skills.”

The students also donated 2,000 pounds of food for Hurricane Irma victims.