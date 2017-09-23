SARASOTA – This weekend is the weekend the Suncoast has been waiting for… the start of the 2017 World Rowing Championships. Nine hundred athletes and 69 countries are all at Nathan Benderson Park.

Crowds came out to the Championships Saturday, September 23, for Fan Fest and the Youth Rowing Regatta.

Locals and visitors from around the world had the chance to see the athletes on the water for the first time as they get in their last laps around Regatta Island before the official races begin. It’s a huge event and it puts Sarasota and Bradenton on the world stage.

Local resident Christopher King says it’s the biggest event to come through our area.

“It’s the first body of water that you see for 100 miles coming down I-75 and for us to have it is just a huge lure for Sarasota and I’m very proud to be part of it.”