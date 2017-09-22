The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the driver of a fatal crash in Charlotte County after almost a year-long investigation.

FHP said investigators determined 25 year-old Michel Brutus, of Port Charlotte, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in December 2016, along US-41 north of harbor boulevard killing two passengers.

A car carrying Wesley Chery and Brittany Beni, both 21, drove off the road and hit a tree. Both of them died.

Law enforcement initially thought Beni and Chery were the only two in the car, but, evidence showed a third person drove the car and fled.

Brutus is awaiting charges of leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene with property damage, and giving false information to law enforcement.