MANATEE- Heavy winds and high tides from Hurricane Irma, closes down the Anna Maria City Pier.

“To think that you’re not coming back here and you have to do something else with your life,” said Nadine Kollar, a waitress at The City Pier Restaurant.

The pier was originally built in 1911 and over the years, residents and visitors have called it an Anna Maria Island landmark.

The pier is home to a bait shop and a restaurant.

David Sork has worked for the City Pier Restaurant for over 30 years. “When I saw the storm track, I had pretty much written this place off,” said Sork.

Last week inspectors decided to close the pier indefinitely.

Mayor, Dan Murphy said, “Water damage to the substructure of the pier to the pilings, to the stringers and the planks, that are very apparent when you take a look at it. But the majority of the damage. But there’s also damage that you can’t see underneath the pier.”

In addition to storm damage, inspectors noticed the front door was smashed.

“It was an act of vandalism, not looting. It looked like someone had been thirsty for a beer,” said Murphy.

Employees from the restaurant are devastated.

“It’s like so many of us in this business and many others, we pretty much live paycheck to paycheck,” Sork said.

Not just coworkers, but family. “We have parties together. If there’s a wedding, everybody comes,” said Kollar.

Sork said, “There are some things that we’ll be able to do hopefully as a community to make this happen soon.”

The city is taking full responsibility to restore the pier.

Mayor, Dan Murphy, will meet with city commissioners Monday to authorize a restoration project for the pier.