MANATEE- The four missing Bradenton children were found safe and healthy in Alabama thanks to a couple that saw the amber alert.

Issuing an amber alert proved crucial to locating four missing children in Eufaula, Alabama.

“They were in a Hampton Inn,” Bristow said. “And a couple that was in the lobby, notice the children, and said hmm four children, and remembered seeing the amber alert, and did the right thing, called the authorities immediately.”

The children are currently in temporary shelter, and Jaima Gadeaun (Jed-on) is in facing charges of aggravated battery, and interference with child custody.

“The children were healthy, happy,” Bristow said. “And the mother is in jail now in Alabama, she’ll be awaiting extradition.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Dave Bristow says they don’t know where Gadeaun was headed.

“We do know that she was in North Florida earlier this week,” Bristow said. “So it doesn’t surprise us that she ended up where she did because it’s not very far from where she was.”

The children’s father Joseph Gadeaun said over the phone, “I love you kids and miss you so much and I know you were in safe hands, I wasn’t worried, I just need you to pray with me for mom to get herself together.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says even though the children’s father and grandmother didn’t believe the kids were in danger, it was important to issue the amber alert.

“Cause you just don’t know how someone is going to act,” Bristow said. “Who has acted irrationally in the past, and with four children’s life at stake you have to take this kind of action and it worked.”

Bristow says they don’t issue amber alerts often, but when they have it’s been successful.