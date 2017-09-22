SARASOTA- It started as a small dance competition raising money for a good cause.

Now in its 18th year, the CAN dance competition is the largest fundraiser for the Community Aids Network.

“It’s continued on and been so successful and we have gotten better and better every year,” said Jackie Rogers, Co- Chair for CAN Dance 2017.

Professional dancers are paired with local celebrity dancers as they waltz through the night, dancing with our stars. President and CEO of Community Aids Network Richard Carlise say all of the funds generated directl benefits the community.

“People living with HIV those who have HEP C and other STD’s that we treat, some of those are in need of assistance quite often,” said Carlise.

For three months celebrities learn, train, sweat and perform to a sold out event, raising money to benefit others.

“But this dance and the awareness and the support we get from the community is just outstanding,” said Carlise.

This year’s CAN Dance will be on October 21st at Michael’s on East at 6:30pm.

Visit: https://www.cccsrq.org/candance-tickets-and-voting/ and help SNN’S Ben Bobick raise money to benefit Community AIDS Network