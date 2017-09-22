ENGLEWOOD — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Farlow’s On The Water, a waterfront restaurant in Englewood.

The establishment is among more than 20 eateries participating in Let’s Eat, Englewood Restaurant Week, which runs from Friday through Oct. 6.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce organized the event, now in its third year. Chamber executive director Ed Hill says he’s hopeful visitors and participants of the 2017 World Rowing Championships will drive down and sample some of the fare.

The restaurants offer a special menu featuring two-course lunches for $12 and three-course-or-more dinners for $23.

