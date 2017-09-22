One person is dead tonight after a two vehicle accident in Manatee County.

It happened at 6:15 Friday evening according to the Florida Highway Patrol, 57 year old Jeffery Pfeifer was driving south on U.S.-301 approaching Chin road.

52 year old David Atteberry was traveling north toward the same intersection Pfeifer made a left hand turn and failed to yield, colliding with Atteberry.

Pfiefer’s vehicle became airborne and overturned. He died on the scene.

Atterberry was taken to Blake Medical with serious injuries.