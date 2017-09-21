SARASOTA – The athletes competing in the upcoming championships may speak all different languages, but there’s one thing they all have.

“In the theme of welcoming the world, the passport is the universal sign for travel,” WRC 2017 director of marketing & communications, Shelley Taniguchi, said.

That’s why this year, the championships will feature a special program based around it.

When guests come to the park for the event, they receive their very own ‘passport.’

“They can take it around to the different vendors,” Taniguchi said.

Over 250 daily vendors will offer exclusive deals and promotions. Just take your passport to them, and receive your stamp.

“We’ve got great food from our local vendors,” Taniguchi said. “It’ll be a treat for everybody.”

The program also features deals at UTC shops and restaurants, like Seasons 52.

“The passport program is a great opportunity for all those countries to come and try all the different restaurants,” Seasons 52 UTC managing partner Brandon Kulpeksa said. “So here at Seasons 52, it allows them to come try one of our signature flatbreads.”

Born and raised in Sarasota, Kulpeksa is thrilled to have world class athletes right in his backyard.

“The biggest thing with welcoming the rowing championships is giving exposure to Sarasota,” Kulpeksa said. “You know Sarasota is such a growing community; it’s a great opportunity for them to expose our Sarasota.”

Taniguchi thinks this program will do just that.

“Just have fun with it,” Taniguchi said. “Travel the world right here in Sarasota-Bradenton.”

At the end of the championships, guests can turn in their stamped passports for a chance to win a number of donated prizes.