SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection with two acts of vandalism that occurred at a Sarasota County Fire Department station.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to Station 14 in the 8800 block of South Tamiami Trail on August 3 for reports of damaged property. A similar incident occurred on August 31, resulting in a shattered window. Deputies found small marbles and stones that may have been thrown using a slingshot.

The damage was estimated at more than $4,000. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 941-366-TIPS.