MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Officers are hoping an amber alert leads to a break in the search for the four missing Manatee County Children last seen with their mother.

Since issuing an Amber Alert, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is working with multiple agencies across the country on the search for four missing Bradenton Children.

Multiple sightings have been called in including a reported one in Miami.

“We can’t really say definitively whether she’s still local,” Bristow said. “She’s still in the state, or she’s out of state, we kind of got a feel that she might be out of state.”

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 4 children (see attached flyer). Have info? Call Manatee Co. SO at 941-747-3011 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/6J5labfUYD — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 21, 2017

In the six days since the children were last seen at their Grandmother’s house, Sheriff’s investigators have discovered multiple red flags from their mother, Jaima Gadeaun.

Including erratic behavior, and a July incident at her estranged husband’s house of an alleged robbery.

“She kept claiming it was a domestic,” Bristow said. “It was a domestic situation, I was just over there to get what was rightfully mine, but the fact of the matter is the estranged husband was hit over the head of the baseball bat, and she was right there and basically let the person in who did that.”

The estranged husband’s roommate then followed her and a friend, shooting at them, leading to multiple arrests and injuries.

“We have a warrant for the mother,” Bristow said. “For aggravated battery for that incident, and she also was shot and suffered minor injuries.”

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Dave Bristow says they’re making progress in the search.

“Right now,” Bristow said. “We’re just in an investigative mode, doing some things with cell phones and such and hopefully this thing will come to a safe resolution.”

The four children were last seen at their Grandmothers house on 15th St. Court East in Bradenton where they were living.

The family may be traveling in a dark green Toyota Corolla with Florida TAG BNZQ08.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.