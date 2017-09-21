SARASOTA- Sarasota County deputies make a disturbing discovery after arresting a couple for stealing fake nails.

28-year-old Brandi Sparrow and 37-year-old Jarrod Sargent are accused of leaving their one year old son home alone to steal from the family dollar.

According to the PCA, Sparrow sent a text to her roommate to watch her baby while she was going to try and steal from the store.

A deputy nearby did a traffic stop, and noticed the two trying to conceal the drugs and stolen merchandise under the seat.

While deputies were making the arrest, the couples roommate shows up to ask law enforcement if their child is with the couple.

But it turns out, the boy wasn’t in the car, deputies goes to their residence to do a welfare check and see the kid in a room with the door shut, crying.

They also noticed the rear slider door was open and the gas stove on.

They were released on supervised released on Tuesday.

The couple is being charged with child neglect, and possession of a controlled substance amongst other charges. They are not allowed contact with the minor who is staying with a relative.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
