MANATEE COUNTY-Hurricanes dump large amounts of water and helps increase the mosquito population. This time around there was no increase in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Mosquito Control after a hurricane sends workers out to standing waters in the swamps, backyards or roadside ditches.

They locate the larvae and use helicopters, backpacks or trucks to spray and kill the mosquitoes.

Assistant Director of Manatee County Mosquito Control Chris Lesser says storms prior to hurricane Irma created too much moisture for the mosquitoes to multiply.

“This week when we normally would have expected to see a lot of adult mosquitoes we’re not seeing them either. We’re not seeing the mosquitoes in the landing rate counts when mosquitoes land on people. We’re not seeing the mosquitoes being found in our traps and the public really isn’t complaining about a lot of mosquitoes in Manatee County.”

Lesser says because of hurricane Irma the mosquito breeding locations were flooded and the insects were not able to reproduce.