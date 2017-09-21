SARASOTA- Suncoast residents have close ties with Puerto Rico and many are worried about their friends and family.

CEO of Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce Elizabeth Cuevas Neunder is working to send aid to the island.

“I am coordinating the rescue missions and first responders and right now the job that I am putting first is doctors and first aid’s and responders because those are needed, the island is with no water , no electricity and the only form of communication I have is with the secretary of state,” said Neunder.

Hurricane Maria is the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in at least 85 years. The governor says the island is 100% without power

“I am so worried, that just to think about it I want to cry.” Neunder is has not heard from her niece since the storm hit.

Sofrito’s Mama in Sarasota offers a taste of Puerto Rico on the Suncoast. As she fights back tears. Alicia Collazo is in disbelief at the destruction her country is in.

“Thank God I haven’t heard of any loss of life in regards to my family , The town where my mother lived and where all my siblings were born is gone, there’s no way in, no way out,” said Collazo,

Despite the destruction, Maria wont break their spirits.

“Let me tell you something about Puerto Ricans they are some of the most resilient people you will ever, not only resilient but full of joy and faithful people,” said Collazo.