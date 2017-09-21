SARASOTA – Football is back and we are celebrating with a great match-up between Lemon Bay and Cardinal Mooney.

We’re entering Friday’s game all even. Lemon Bay beating the Cougars in 2015, Cougars biting back with a win in 2016.

“We know those guys well down there, we have a lot of respect for them, and with them being a bigger school and a potential playoff team, there’s a lot of playoff points on the line.”

Lemon Bay quarterback and D1 prospect Hayden Wolff wants those playoff points too. He’s prepared to play to the last whistle.

“It’s going to be a good game, it will last four quarters, it will come down to who’s the tougher team.”

Cardinal Mooney has a D1 star too, Minnesota commit Bryce Williams, who is known for bulldozing down defenses.

“Everybody that plays Cardinal Mooney sets out with the intent of stopping that young man, some have been more successful than than others, definitely a part of our game plan. We know to be successful we will have to contain him and limit the big plays he is going to make against us.”

Coach Don Southwell says Hayden has led an explosive offense this season too. The Manta Rays have relied heavily on their run game but when Hayden throws, he’s on target.

“He’s thrown four touchdown passes in two games, that may be a Lemon Bay record.”

It’s sure to be a good game and after nearly a month off due to weather, both teams will tell you they’re just ready to play football.

“Ready to get back on the field and hit somebody different.”

“I think we’re just all anxious to get out there and get in our game jerseys and start hitting as well.”