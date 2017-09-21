ANNA MARIA ISLAND- The Anna Maria Island City Pier suffered from Irma’s heavy winds and high waves.

According to the Anna Maria Island Sun, it received a damage assessment on Friday. Inspectors noted broken and deteriorated structures on the 900 foot pier.

They deemed the structure unsafe and decided to close it indefinitely.

The pier was built in 1911. Despite its age, residents call the pier, “An Anna Maria Island landmark.”

“It’ll be up and running. You can see that now. You know? I gather the pier needed work anyways so this is only going to rush the job a little bit more. So no, I think it’s a good thing,” said resident Bruce Pottle.

“It’ll be up and running and people will be able to enjoy it again, like nothing happened,” said Marian Pottle.

Mayor Dan Murphy, says the cost of the damages is the city’s responsibility. Officials estimate repairs will take more than twelve months.

Murphy will meet with city commissioners on Monday to decide the fate of the Anna Maria City Pier.