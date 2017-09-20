SARASOTA COUNTY-Some famous horses are making their way to the Suncoast.

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are marching through Venice.

Hundreds with their cellphones took pictures and video at Centennial Park.

This Clydesdale group is based out of St. Louis, Missouri and is one of three teams in the U.S. and travels three hundred days a year.

Clyde the Dalmatian sat in his normal spot on the wagon next to the riders.

Clydesdale Handler for the Budweiser Clydesdales Rudy Helmuth says the horses need to meet certain criteria in order to be part of the group.

“We only use geldings which are neutered males and they all have to have the four white socks, iconic blaze in their face, their bay in color, black mane and tail weighing 2,000 pounds. There is about two years of training that before they ever come on to the road before they become part of the team.”

The Clydesdale will be in Bradenton tomorrow night and Sarasota in October.