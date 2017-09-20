SARASOTA- Students at Ringling College of Art and Design turned a stressful situation into an opportunity to bond.

“The positives were how everyone really came together and worked together,” said Dr. Larry Thompson, President of Ringling College of Art and Design.

Days before Irma hit the Suncoast, Ringling College of Art and Design issued a mandatory campus evacuation.

“We tell our students you to have a plan in case we have to evacuate, we have to have a plan for you to go somewhere because we can’t keep you on campus if we’re in a dangerous situation,” Thompson said.

More than fifty percent of Ringling’s students living on campus are from out-of-state. Mandatory evacuation left some with nowhere to go.

Students took matters into their own hands, posting to Facebook to help each other find shelter.

“Kind of like networking, like ‘hey this person has an extra space, let’s connect you with this person’,” said Resident Assistant, Arianna Mcaniff.

Last Thanksgiving Mcaniff welcomed international friends to her Valrico home. She didn’t hesitate to extend the invitation again.

Mcaniff said, “When the hurricane happened I was like, ‘I wonder if they have anywhere to go’ and so I reached out to them again and they got to bring their roommates this time.”

Forming new friendships and sharing cultures. “We ended up going to the Asian market and they created Asian dishes for us and we got to learn how to make dumplings and Ramon,” said Mcaniff, “It was a lot of fun.”

And forcing some to step out of their comfort zones. “I’m an introvert,” said Tamara Marshall, Resident Assistant, “so being around a lot of people is stressful for me and I get exhausted when I socialize. I really only came out either early in the morning or late at night when it was quietest. But it was okay because then her mom would stay up too and we’d stay up till 3 AM just talking.”

An experience that strengthened student comradery.