UPDATE: The standoff has ended. No injuries.

PARRISH- A standoff occurs between Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies, SWAT and a Parrish resident.

“I’m not surprised but I am very worried about him at the same time, I know he stepped way over a boundary you don’t step over,” said neighbor Teresa Oar.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance on the 3400 block of 162nd Avenue E in Parrish, 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. There was an armed suspect who barricaded himself in his home and fired several shots.

The police explained that no one was running loose and we didn’t have any kind of situation, where I might be in danger and I asked them they said no you’re safe, I sort of figured out who it was and involved with,” said Oar.

She has lived in the Twin Rivers neighborhood for two and a half years and says she knows the person responsible for this.“Of all my neighbors it doesn’t surprise me that he would be the one that there would be a problem of this magnitude,” said Oar.

She says his name is David and believes something may have pushed in over the edge.

“So I’m worried that this could be even worse, I don’t want anyone to lose their life or get hurt over this But I’m afraid he’s not going to just give up, he’s not going to walk away. That he’s mentally not in his right mind,” said Oar.