SARASOTA – The best part of Rosh Hashanah?

For Saul Landesberg, it’s a no-brainer.

“The best part is the family,” Landesberg said.

My family is hundreds of miles away, so I found a new family to celebrate with – the Landesbergs of Sarasota.

It’s a tradition to ring in the Jewish new year.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect, to think back on the past year and goals for the future year,” Debra Landesberg said.

They shared a meal with their closest friends: some old, some new, and some with four legs..and food. A LOT of food.

“Apples and honey is fun to have a sweet new year,” Debra said. “Cut the apples and get a little gooey with the honey!”

The brisket and kugel aside, this holiday makes Debra feel lucky to be Jewish.

“For this new year, we are able to make resolutions,” she said.

But, those don’t always go according to plan..

“We can reevaluate again for the secular new year [laughs], so we can kinda say, ‘Ehhh, how was I doing on those goals?'” Debra said. “And we can reshape them if need be.”

This Sarasota family left me with a full stomach and a lot of laughs.

The holiday ends Friday evening, but until then, L’Shana Tova to our Jewish viewers!