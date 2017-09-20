SARASOTA- A week to prepare for Hurricane Irma, gave Mote Marine Researchers time to save coral and research projects at their Summerland Key Campus located in the lower Florida Keys.

Irma left damage in its wake across the Florida Keys, and Mote Marine’s Summerland Key Campus was no exception.

“Some of the outer infrastructure,” Content Development Manager Hayley Rutger said. “Such as the Coral raceways, anchillers, things like that were damaged.”

Researchers were able to move a lot of their coral inside their building, built to category 5 standards.

“They were in a safe place,” Rutger said. “To serve as our coral gene bank, so we have the species and the genotypes that we work with for reef restoration and we protected those.”

800 corals from a National Science Foundation Research project were transported to Sarasota Labs, before their outdoor tanks were destroyed.

“Putting those corals into specified Tupperware containers with all of their information,” Dr. Erinn Muller said. “Putting them into coolers that contained water that would be clean and would keep the corals healthy and then aerating those coolers.”

Half of the corals are being exposed to stressful environments as part of the experiment, and transporting them showed how important their environment is.

“All of those corals that had been kept in a really great environment survived that transport,” Dr. Muller said. “But over half of the corals that had been previously exposed to warm water temperatures really did not take the transport well and we lost quite a few of them.”

But losing the corals, still gave researchers insight into the health of Florida’s coral reefs.

“Just the fact of moving them to a new location just tipped them over the edge,” Dr. Muller said. “And that difference in temperature is 3 degrees, so they are very close to their temperature limit and they can easily be stressed with just a very little change.”

Full “normal” research operations at Mote’s Summerland Key Campus will likely take months.

Mote Marine Lab is accepting donations to help repair the damage, and the set up a fund to help employees who were displaced or facing financial hardships after the storm.

More information on how you can help can be found online https://mote.org/support/hurricane-irma-impacts-to-mote-and-mote-staff